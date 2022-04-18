Nyquist posted an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

During his four-game assist streak, Nyquist has distributed six helpers. The 32-year-old winger remains on track to reach the 50-point mark for just the third time his career. He has 17 goals, 31 helpers, 111 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 76 appearances this season.