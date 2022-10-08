Nyquist (lower body) is back at practice Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Nyquist won't play in the Blue Jackets' preseason finale Saturday but he'll be in the lineup for Opening Night on Oct. 12 barring any setbacks. The winger, who had 18 goals and 53 points last season, is expected to start the year on the second line with Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslovic.