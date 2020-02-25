Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects helper Monday
Nyquist produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
The Swede has gone 11 games with a goal, but he has managed a modest four assists in that span. For the year, Nyquist has 38 points (12 tallies, 26 helpers), 132 shots and a plus-2 rating in 64 contests. He can provide fantasy owners with some depth offense given his first-line role in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Shakes slump with power-play goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Provides power-play assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Turns in another multi-point game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.