Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects helper Monday

Nyquist produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

The Swede has gone 11 games with a goal, but he has managed a modest four assists in that span. For the year, Nyquist has 38 points (12 tallies, 26 helpers), 132 shots and a plus-2 rating in 64 contests. He can provide fantasy owners with some depth offense given his first-line role in Columbus.