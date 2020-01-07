Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects pair of points
Nyquist scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The Swede set up Nathan Gerbe's equalizer in the second period. Nyquist then capped the win with his tally late in the third. He's up to 10 goals and 20 assists through 44 games this season. The 30-year-old isn't quite at last year's 60-point pace, but he shouldn't have much trouble reaching 50 by the end of the campaign.
