Nyquist recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Nyquist is finding his groove; he's posted a helper in three straight games and his six shots against the Blackhawks stand as a new season high. He hasn't produced any power-play points, despite being on the No. 1 unit, but then again, Columbus is ranked 30th in the league with a paltry 15.6 power-play percentage. More team support could go a long way for Nyquist as he looks to extend his streak against the Sabres on Tuesday.