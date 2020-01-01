Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes pair of assists

Nyquist had two assists and three shots on goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Both of Nyquist's assists were timely ones; he set up Boone Jenner's game-winning goal late in the second period, then assisted on Zach Werenski's hat trick goal midway through the third. It was Nyquist's third two-point game in his last seven, giving him 28 points through his first 40 games in Columbus. That puts him on track to eclipse the career-high 54 points he put up in 2014-15 with Detroit.