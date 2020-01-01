Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes pair of assists
Nyquist had two assists and three shots on goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Both of Nyquist's assists were timely ones; he set up Boone Jenner's game-winning goal late in the second period, then assisted on Zach Werenski's hat trick goal midway through the third. It was Nyquist's third two-point game in his last seven, giving him 28 points through his first 40 games in Columbus. That puts him on track to eclipse the career-high 54 points he put up in 2014-15 with Detroit.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Turns in another multi-point game•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nabs helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nets second career hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Earns power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.