Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
The good news is Nyquist's injury won't require surgery, making it likely he'll be fully recovered in time for training camp in September. The 33-year-old winger will finish the campaign having picked up 10 goals and 22 points while averaging 17:48 of ice time through 48 contests.
