Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Earns power-play assist

Nyquist supplied a power-play assist and three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Nyquist's helper came on an Emil Bemstrom goal early in the first period. With four points in his last two games, Nyquist appears to be finding his groove with the Blue Jackets. He's at 11 points and 45 shots on goal in 17 appearances.

