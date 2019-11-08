Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Erupts for three points

Nyquist scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Nyquist needed just 14 seconds to put the Blue Jackets on the board in the first period. He later assisted on Emil Bemstrom's power-play tally in the second and Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-winner in the third. The big game gives Nyquist three goals and 10 points in 16 outings. His first assist in the game was his first power-play point of the year.