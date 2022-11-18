Nyquist scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 win against Montreal.
Nyquist has three goals and seven points in 16 games this season. He finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. He's well below that scoring pace in 2022-23, but he still has a top-six role with the Blue Jackets and it wouldn't be surprising to see his offensive production pick up as the season progresses.
