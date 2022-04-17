Nyquist produced an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Nyquist continues to be an effective playmaker in April -- he's earned a goal and six assists in seven games this month. The 32-year-old helped out on Sean Kuraly's tally in the second period Saturday. Nyquist is up to 17 goals, 30 helpers, 109 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 75 appearances.