Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Joining CBJ for four years
Nyquist signed a four-year, $22 million deal with the Blue Jackets on Monday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.
Nyquist is a consolation prize for a Columbus team that's losing a lot of star power with Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and Sergei Bobrovsky bolting in free agency. The Swede turns 30 in September and scored a career-best 60 points between the Red Wings and Sharks last season. Nyquist has topped the 40-point mark in each of the past six seasons.
