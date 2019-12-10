Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nabs helper in win
Nyquist picked up an assist in Monday's win over the Capitals.
The veteran winger got the ball rolling on a 5-2 victory early in the first period, zipping the puck towards the net for Cam Atkinson to tip into the top corner. Nyquist snapped a brief four-game point drought with the helper, and he now has seven goals and 19 points through 30 games to begin his first season in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nets second career hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Earns power-play assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Erupts for three points•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores dramatic OT winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Solid start to Jackets tenure•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.