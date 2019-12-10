Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nabs helper in win

Nyquist picked up an assist in Monday's win over the Capitals.

The veteran winger got the ball rolling on a 5-2 victory early in the first period, zipping the puck towards the net for Cam Atkinson to tip into the top corner. Nyquist snapped a brief four-game point drought with the helper, and he now has seven goals and 19 points through 30 games to begin his first season in Columbus.