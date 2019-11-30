Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nets second career hat trick

Nyquist posted a hat trick, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Nyquist scored once in each period. He deflected an Oliver Bjorkstrand shot in for the opening goal, then struck on the power play in the second before adding the empty-netter to seal the win. Nyquist is up to seven goals and 18 points in 25 games this season. The Swedish winger seems set to challenge his career high of 60 points from 2018-19. He's been held off the scoresheet only once in the last six games.