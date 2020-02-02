Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: On modest three-game point streak
Nyquist tallied an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Nyquist struck late in the third period, but a Shea Weber tally 52 seconds later put Nyquist in line for the game-winner. The Swedish winger has points in three straight games, and he's up to 12 goals and 34 points through 53 games overall. He's a little behind last year's 60-point pace, but he could top 50 for the third time in his career.
