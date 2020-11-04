Nyquist will be sidelined for 5-to-6 months after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear of his left shoulder Tuesday.

This is a big blow for Columbus, as Nyquist was expected to continue to skate in a top-six spot while maintaining a major role on the Blue Jackets' power play in 2020-21 after racking up 15 goals and 42 points in 70 games last campaign. Although the start date of next season remains up in the air, it's safe to assume Nyquist will miss a significant chunk of the campaign since he likely won't be ready to play until mid-April at the earliest. Columbus may now decide to pursue a top-six winger in free agency to pick up the slack in Nyquist's absence.