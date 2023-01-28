Nyquist (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Nyquist was injured Wednesday and is considered out indefinitely at this time. He was placed on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for Lane Pederson, who was claimed off waivers Saturday, Nyquist has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this season.
