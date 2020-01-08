Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Provides power-play assist
Nyquist notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Nyquist has picked up five points in his last five games. The Swede is up to 31 points (eight on the power play), 93 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 44 contests. A reliable 40-point producer, Nyquist is likely to exceed that mark by a fair margin in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Turns in another multi-point game•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nabs helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Nets second career hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.