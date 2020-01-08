Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Provides power-play assist

Nyquist notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Nyquist has picked up five points in his last five games. The Swede is up to 31 points (eight on the power play), 93 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 44 contests. A reliable 40-point producer, Nyquist is likely to exceed that mark by a fair margin in 2019-20.