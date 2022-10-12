Nyquist (lower body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Nyquist sustained a lower-body injury in a preseason game Oct. 1, but the Blue Jackets took a cautious approach. That will pay off as the 33-year-old is ready to play in the season opener, with a third-line role in hand. He had 53 points in 82 contests last year, but the presence of Johnny Gaudreau will likely take some offensive opportunities away from Nyquist throughout 2022-23.
