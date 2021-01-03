Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said Sunday that Nyquist (shoulder) is on schedule in his recovery from November shoulder surgery, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Nyquist was initially handed a 5-to-6 month timeline, putting him on track to return in April at the earliest. It's encouraging that Nyquist remains on track, but there's still a long road before he'll be able to return.