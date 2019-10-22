Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores dramatic OT winner

Nyquist scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

He got hooked from behind with a clear path to the net after taking a nice feed from Alexander Wennberg, setting the stage for Nyquist's heroics. The former Red Wing is off to a solid start in his first season with the Jackets, scoring two goals and five points through nine games.