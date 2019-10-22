Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores dramatic OT winner
Nyquist scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
He got hooked from behind with a clear path to the net after taking a nice feed from Alexander Wennberg, setting the stage for Nyquist's heroics. The former Red Wing is off to a solid start in his first season with the Jackets, scoring two goals and five points through nine games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Solid start to Jackets tenure•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Joining CBJ for four years•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Records assist•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes two assists•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Finds twine in Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.