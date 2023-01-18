Nyquist found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Nyquist scored at 9:01 of the third period to narrow the Predators' lead to 2-1, but Columbus wasn't able to complete the comeback attempt. He has nine goals and 20 points in 44 contests in 2022-23. Nyquist was held off the scoresheet for seven straight games from Jan. 3-14, but the 33-year-old's bounced back by contributing a point in each of his last two contests.