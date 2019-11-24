Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores on power play

Nyquist scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Nyquist found the net with the man advantage in the second period to briefly give Columbus a 3-2 lead. It was his fourth goal of the year and first in the last six games. The first-year Blue Jacket has picked up a point in each of his last three games and is now up to 14 points in 22 games.