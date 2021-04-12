Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said Monday that Nyquist (shoulder) may not play this season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Nyquist won't be medically cleared from his November shoulder surgery until early May. The Blue Jackets are expected to miss the playoffs, and their regular season will end May 8. Therefore, Nyquist will likely be shut down for the season to ensure he can come back at full strength for the 2021-22 campaign. The 31-year-old winger has two years left on his contract. He posted 15 goals and 27 assists across 70 games last season.