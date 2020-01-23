Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Shakes slump with power-play goal

Nyquist tallied a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Nyquist knocked in a rebound after Pierre-Luc Dubois' initial shot, tying the game at three with 2:05 left in the second period. The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Nyquist. He's up to 11 goals, 32 points, 103 shots on goal and nine power-play points in 51 contests.