Nyquist (lower body) is expected to play in the Blue Jackets' season opener against Carolina, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The veteran winger won't suit up for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Blues, but he should skate on Columbus' second line alongside Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslovic when the games start to count. Nyquist scored 18 goals and 53 points while playing in all 82 games last season.
