Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Solid start to Jackets tenure
Nyquist assisted on Pierre-Luc Dubois' game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
Dubois did all the work, as Nyquist simply collected the puck at his own blue line and fed the rugged center in the neutral zone for a partial breakaway. The 30-year-old former Red Wing now has a goal and two points through his first five games for the Jackets, and Nyquist is seeing consistent minutes both on the top line and on the power play.
