Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Spoils Oilers' shutout bid

Nyquist tallied a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Swede has goals in three straight games. Nyquist is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 148 shots and a plus-4 rating in 69 contests this season. He continues to operate in a top-six role and should have a chance to reach the 50-point mark for the second straight year.