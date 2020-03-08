Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Spoils Oilers' shutout bid
Nyquist tallied a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
The Swede has goals in three straight games. Nyquist is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 148 shots and a plus-4 rating in 69 contests this season. He continues to operate in a top-six role and should have a chance to reach the 50-point mark for the second straight year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Tallies 14th of year•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects helper Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Shakes slump with power-play goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Provides power-play assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Collects pair of points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.