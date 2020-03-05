Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Tallies 14th of year
Nyquist scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
Nyquist staked the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 lead just over the midway point of the first period, a lead Columbus was unable to nail down. The 30-year-old has turned in a solid campaign in his first season in Columbus, producing 14 goals and 41 points in 68 games. Nyquist has eclipsed the 40-point mark in each of his seven full NHL seasons.
