Nyquist scored a goal, but the Blue Jackets could not overcome the Lightning, falling 5-2 Friday.

Nyquist, who is serving as an alternate captain, scored his first goal of the season at 15:55 of the first period Friday. It briefly tied the early track meet at 2-all. The Blue Jackets were shut down by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (26 saves) the rest of the way. Nyquist, a 2008 fourth-round draft pick, is coming off an 18-goal season, his most since compiling 21 goals with the Red Wings during 2017-18. Nyquist also had three shots on goal and one hit Friday.