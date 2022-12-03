Nyquist scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Nyquist stretched the Blue Jackets' lead to 4-0 with his second-period marker, effectively putting things out of reach. The 33-year-old hadn't scored in the last five games, but he did have three assists in that span, which saw the Blue Jackets scored just 11 goals as a team. For the season, the winger is up to 11 points (four goals, seven helpers), 37 shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 22 appearances.