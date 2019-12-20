Play

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Turns in another multi-point game

Nyquist finished Thursday's 3-2 overtime win versus Los Angeles with two assists, one coming on a Blue Jackets' power play.

Nyquist has been on a tear recently, with six points in four games. He's done most of his damage with assists, though, as Nyquist only has scored once in the last 10 games.

