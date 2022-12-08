Nyquist potted two goals in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Sabres.
Nyquist padded his stats after the game was well out of hand, but in fairness, that was already the case once Buffalo scored six unanswered goals in the first period. The 33-year-old Swede sits at six goals and seven assists through 25 games.
