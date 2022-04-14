Nyquist notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
Both points came in a 90-second span late in the second period as the Blue Jackets built a 3-0 lead. Nyquist was part of a dynamite night for Columbus' top two lines, as all six players recorded multi-point performances, and the veteran winger is on a roll with three goals and 10 points over the last 12 games.
