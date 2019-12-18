Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two-point performance Tuesday

Nyquist scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The veteran forward scored his eighth goal of the season into an empty net, but it was his first-period helper -- a brilliant wheeling backhander to Oliver Bjorkstrand in the slot -- that really stood out. Nyquist is on a roll with five points (one goal, four assists) in the last five games, and he now has 23 points in 34 contests to begin his Blue Jackets tenure.