Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The Blue Jackets dominated play after handing their opponents a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Nyquist led the way with his first two short-handed tallies of the season, the second coming into an empty net. The veteran winger continues to run hot and cold but he's heating up heading into 2023, collecting two goals and five points over the last five games.