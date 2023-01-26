Nyquist (upper body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Oilers
Head coach Brad Larsen delivered the update during an interview from the bench during the second period. Nyquist logged just 3:33 of ice time in Wednesday's game, though it's unclear what forced him from the contest. If he misses additional time, Emil Bemstrom could rejoin the lineup in a middle-six role.
