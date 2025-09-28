Fasching was placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets for the purpose of assignment to AHL Cleveland, the team announced Sunday.

In Fasching's first year in the Blue Jackets organization, he will at least begin the season in the AHL, assuming he clears a busy day of waivers. It's been five seasons since the 30-year-old has gone a full season without playing a single game in the NHL, including last year in which he appeared in 43 with the Islanders, so it would be mildly surprising if he doesn't find his way in the Blue Jackets lineup at some point this season.