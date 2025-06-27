McKown signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Friday.

McKown hasn't appeared in an NHL game since he logged 12 outings with the Jackets back in 2022-23. Despite playing entirely in the minors last year, the 22-year-old center still managed to put together a strong campaign with 13 goals and 18 assists in 68 regular-season games for the Monsters. Given the two-way nature of his new deal, McKown should be expected to continue playing the bulk of his minutes in the minors.