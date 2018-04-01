Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Avoids suspension for tripping incident
Cole was fined $5,000 and was not suspended for tripping Vancouver's Brandon Sutter on Saturday.
Cole has been a very strong force for Columbus since being acquired around the trade deadline, scoring a pair of goals with seven total points and a plus-12 rating in 17 games. His Blue Jackets have just three games -- including one against his former team, the Penguins -- left this season and the they are still looking to secure their spot in the postseason. Continue using Cole down the stretch as normal.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Two more assists Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Scores first goal as Blue Jacket•
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Solid Jackets debut Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Headed back to Metropolitan Division•
-
Senators' Ian Cole: Dealt to Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...