Cole was fined $5,000 and was not suspended for tripping Vancouver's Brandon Sutter on Saturday.

Cole has been a very strong force for Columbus since being acquired around the trade deadline, scoring a pair of goals with seven total points and a plus-12 rating in 17 games. His Blue Jackets have just three games -- including one against his former team, the Penguins -- left this season and the they are still looking to secure their spot in the postseason. Continue using Cole down the stretch as normal.

