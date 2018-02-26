Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Headed back to Metropolitan Division
Cole -- who was acquired by the Senators on Friday -- was flipped Monday to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Nick Moutrey and a 2020 third-round pick, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cole is now with his third team in as many days, as Ottawa opted to move the Michigan native for additional pieces. A part of the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, the defenseman will now play a key role on the Columbus blue line and should see significant minutes. According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland, the move for Cole may open the door for general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to trade away Jack Johnson.
