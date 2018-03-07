Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Scores first goal as Blue Jacket
Cole scored his fourth goal of the season while adding two shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The goal was his first since being traded to the Blue Jackets, and incredibly enough, three of his four tallies this season have come against Marc-Andre Fleury and the Knights. Cole doesn't have a big fantasy ceiling given his role in Columbus, but he does now have a modest two-game point streak going.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...