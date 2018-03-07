Cole scored his fourth goal of the season while adding two shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was his first since being traded to the Blue Jackets, and incredibly enough, three of his four tallies this season have come against Marc-Andre Fleury and the Knights. Cole doesn't have a big fantasy ceiling given his role in Columbus, but he does now have a modest two-game point streak going.