Cole picked up two assists while adding one shot, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The 29-year-old has been amazingly productive since coming over to Columbus at the trade deadline, and Cole now has two goals and six points with a plus-9 rating, 19 blocked shots and 13 hits in 12 games for the Jackets. With the club riding a nine-game winning streak, Cole's fantasy floor should remain solid even if his scoring pace slows down over the final weeks of the season.

