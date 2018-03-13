Cole scored a goal and an assist while adding one shot, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

It's the 29-year-old's first multi-point game of the season. Cole now has a surprising four points (two goals, two assists) in eight games since joining the Jackets, and while his fantasy ceiling remains modest, he could see a bigger role in the short term if the upper-body injury Seth Jones suffered Monday sidelines him for any length of time.