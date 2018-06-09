Cole understands the benefits of becoming an unrestricted free agent -- he can officially hit the open market July 1 -- but the defenseman isn't ruling out a return to Columbus either, The Athletic reports.

"When you're restricted, you're kind of at the whim of whatever team has your rights," Cole said. "The ability to actually make a decision for yourself, rather than be told what to do, is an opportunity many players relish, to finally get to that status." Still, the blueliner with a left shot said he'd be willing to stick around Columbus if the "right offer" came along. Cole added five goals and 15 assists over 67 games between the Penguins and Blue Jackets last season. A proficient shot blocker, he was traded to the Senators last February, only for Ottawa to package him in another deal three days later. Even though Cole is a nice depth defenseman, prospective fantasy owners should wait for his contract situation to shake out before assessing his value to a virtual club.