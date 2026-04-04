Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Game-time call Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundestrom (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Lundestrom was also a game-time call versus Carolina on Thursday and ended up playing, drawing an assist. He was injured Tuesday versus Carolina and was not on the ice at practice Saturday. Lundestrom has four goals and eight assists in 62 games this season.
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