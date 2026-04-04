Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: In Saturday lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundestrom (undisclosed) will play Saturday against the Jets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Lundestrom was a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest for the second straight time, but he will not miss any time after he left Tuesday's game early. The 26-year-old has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 62 games on the season. He will skate on the fourth line with Zach Aston-Reese and Miles Wood.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Considered game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Finds twine Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Nets opening goal in loss•