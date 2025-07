Lundestrom signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with Columbus on Tuesday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Lundestrom registered four goals, 15 points, 60 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and 48 hits in 79 regular-season outings for Anaheim in 2024-25. As a member of the Blue Jackets, the 25-year-old forward will likely occupy a bottom-six role.