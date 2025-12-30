Lundestrom (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Lundestrom has missed the last two games after being injured in last Saturday's practice. He will miss at least two more contests, starting with Wednesday's matchup against New Jersey, after landing on the IR list. However, it remains unclear when he will be ready to return. Lundestrom has accounted for one goal, four assists, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 13 hits across 35 appearances this season.