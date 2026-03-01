Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Nets opening goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundestrom scored a goal, placed two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Lundestrom put the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard with the lone tally of Saturday's first period. The twine finder brought him up to three goals, eight points, 36 shots on net, 22 hits and 20 blocks across 44 games this season. While he remains off the fantasy radar, he has noteworthily been more consistent in 2026 with two goals and three points across nine games.
